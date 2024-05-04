The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, May 6th

Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.
The OLB Group Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OLB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 75.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The OLB Group Company Profile
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The OLB Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- About the Markup Calculator
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.