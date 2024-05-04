The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, May 6th

Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

The OLB Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 75.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OLB Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

