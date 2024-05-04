X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of XFOR opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428 over the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 955,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.