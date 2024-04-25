BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Insider Purchases £14,879.34 in Stock

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Taylor-Smith purchased 10,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £14,879.34 ($18,378.63).

BlackRock Frontiers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON BRFI opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.94 million, a PE ratio of 480.97 and a beta of 0.67. BlackRock Frontiers has a one year low of GBX 131.32 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 159.90 ($1.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.20.

BlackRock Frontiers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Frontiers’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. BlackRock Frontiers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,935.48%.

BlackRock Frontiers Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

