Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Radian Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group
Radian Group Trading Up 0.2 %
RDN stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Radian Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.
About Radian Group
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Radian Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.