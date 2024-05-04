Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 222,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

