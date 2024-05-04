LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Barclays raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $200.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6107 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

