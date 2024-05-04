VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $460,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.