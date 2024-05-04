RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $25.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RAPT

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after buying an additional 308,804 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.52.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.