RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $25.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.52.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
