Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $36.60

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms have commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,780,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,195,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter.

VRDN opened at $15.40 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $982.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

