Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $36.60

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms have commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,780,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,195,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

VRDN opened at $15.40 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $982.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

