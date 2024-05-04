Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $210.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.89.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Bradley
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.