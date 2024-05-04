The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 6th

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.
The OLB Group Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of The OLB Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 75.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The OLB Group Company Profile
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The OLB Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.