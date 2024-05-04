JMP Securities Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $375.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.09.

AXON opened at $318.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $931,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

