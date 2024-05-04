Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by ($0.76). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 368.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.