Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $81.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by CIBC from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

