National Bankshares Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$40.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on X. Barclays raised their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.38.

X stock opened at C$37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$27.74 and a twelve month high of C$37.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

