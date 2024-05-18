BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 15,070,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $30.09 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.