Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells £3,500 in Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £4,500 ($5,558.30).

On Tuesday, January 30th, Russell Fryer sold 110,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £9,900 ($12,228.26).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

Critical Metals Price Performance

Critical Metals stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.29. Critical Metals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.98.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

