Borealis Foods (BRLS) & Its Peers Critical Review

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 177 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Borealis Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 488 2017 2633 42 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Borealis Foods’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Borealis Foods Competitors -32.26% -256.57% -11.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$2.94 million -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $1.62 billion $50.13 million 205.83

Borealis Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borealis Foods competitors beat Borealis Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

