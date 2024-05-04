Truist Financial Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $162.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $174.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The company has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

