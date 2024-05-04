Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp makes up about 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.