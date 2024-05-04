Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

