QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.57).

Several research firms recently commented on QQ. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

LON:QQ opened at GBX 353.60 ($4.44) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,933.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

