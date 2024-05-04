Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $318.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.