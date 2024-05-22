Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.39. 2,753,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

