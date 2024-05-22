Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,210 shares of company stock worth $116,875,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.50. 1,617,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,084. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

