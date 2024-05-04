Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

