RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in RTX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $101.39 on Monday. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

