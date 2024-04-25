Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Holding ( NASDAQ:CIZN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Citizens as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

