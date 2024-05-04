Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Trading Up 2.2%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 48,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 100,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.