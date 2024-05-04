DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Up 440%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 440% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.41. 151,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,460% from the average session volume of 9,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
DATATRAK International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
DATATRAK International Company Profile
DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.
