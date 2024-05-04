Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 2.5%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Tofutti Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

