Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Shares Down 2.4%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42. 430,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 800,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
The firm has a market cap of C$70.88 million and a P/E ratio of -31.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
