Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 16,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 66,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.