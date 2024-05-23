BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.85

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 248280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
