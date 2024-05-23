BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.85

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 248280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,061,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

