Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 583 shares.The stock last traded at $78.22 and had previously closed at $81.21.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

