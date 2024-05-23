Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 84,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 74,325 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $14.08.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
