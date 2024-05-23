Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 84,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 74,325 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $14.08.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.