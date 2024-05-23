LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $277.05

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $277.05 and last traded at $275.45, with a volume of 99692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.45. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $1,883,263.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,377,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $1,883,263.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,377,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LPL Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

