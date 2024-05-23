Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.19

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 426928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Yext by 17,238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

