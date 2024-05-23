Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Achieves $107.53 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $107.53 million and $46,503.68 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,112,266,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,967,173,524 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,112,245,839 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05449372 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,296.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

