Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.13

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$46.13 and last traded at C$46.13, with a volume of 10048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFN shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$878.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 6.0586735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

