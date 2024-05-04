Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Down 0.2%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 18,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 8,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.