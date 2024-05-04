Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

