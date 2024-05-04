Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.28. 17,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 10,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Nitto Denko Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

About Nitto Denko

(Get Free Report)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.