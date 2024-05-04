White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 1.6%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 80,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

White Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

