White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 1.6%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 80,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
White Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.
White Gold Company Profile
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.