Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

