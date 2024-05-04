Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $9.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 4,458,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,964. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

