Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $193.00 at Evercore ISI

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

