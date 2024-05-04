Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $4.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.36.
CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining Price Performance
Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.77.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coeur Mining
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.