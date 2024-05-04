Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $4.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after buying an additional 2,345,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,840 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.