Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) vs. Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Head-To-Head Review

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -2,959.18% -69.50% -59.52% Creative Realities -6.50% -6.23% -2.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $1.47 million 93.12 -$43.50 million ($0.73) -2.40 Creative Realities $45.17 million 0.78 -$2.94 million ($0.34) -9.85

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbe Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Arbe Robotics and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.10%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.