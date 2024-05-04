GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $24.00 at TD Cowen

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GeneDx

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $512.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.17. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,802.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $228,370. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 55.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.