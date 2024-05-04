Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Cryoport Trading Down 7.1 %
Cryoport stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $784.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.60. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
